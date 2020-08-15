Police: Girl killed by gunfire during teen gathering in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a gathering of teenagers at an Ohio home. Akron police say several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. Police said the girl was wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died. Police said there was a large gathering of teenagers at the home and it appeared that the shots were fired from outside the residence. The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released. The Summit County medical examiner’s office plans an autopsy. No arrests were immediately reported.