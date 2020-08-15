 Skip to Content

Israel strikes Gaza targets after arson balloons launched

New
4:07 pm AP - National News

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says aircraft have bombed several sites belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip for a fifth night in a row. Palestinian militants also fired two rockets into southern Israel. The airstrikes early Sunday were in response to arson balloons that Hamas-affiliated groups have sent across Gaza frontier into Israeli territory, causing fires that burned Israeli farmland. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians took part in protests Saturday night along the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence. Gaza’s health ministry says two demonstrators were wounded by Israeli gunfire. After months of calm reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Gaza-Israel frontier has turned volatile over the past week. Hamas says Israel doesn’t honor an unofficial truce to ease Gaza blockade.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film