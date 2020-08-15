 Skip to Content

Israel condemns UN Security Council’s vote on Iran embargo

New
12:56 pm AP - National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli leaders have condemned the U.N. Security Council’s decision not to renew a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, saying the decision will encourage Iranian aggression in the Middle East. The 15-member council on Friday resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the embargo. Only the Dominican Republican joined the U.S. in supporting the resolution. Russia and China opposed it, while the remaining 11 members abstained. In a statement Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the vote “scandalous.” He says that “instead of opposing weapons sales, the Security Council is encouraging them.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film