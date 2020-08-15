 Skip to Content

Indian, Nepalese prime ministers talk amid border dispute

NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime ministers of India and Nepal have spoken by phone to try to ease strained ties between the two countries since a boundary dispute erupted between them in May. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from his Nepalese counterpart, K. P. Sharma Oli, on Saturday greeting India on its Independence Day and its recent election as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, according to a statement by India’s External Affairs Ministry said. The border dispute between the countries began over India’s inauguration in May of a Himalayan link road built in a disputed region that lies at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet and China.

