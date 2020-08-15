India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s leader says his country has done well in containing the coronavirus pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion in infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday in a speech to mark the 73rd anniversary of India’s independence from British rule that the key lesson India has learned from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies. He said three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and mass production will begin as soon as scientists give the green light. Modi said “detailed plans are in place for large-scale production” of a vaccine that will be made “available to every Indian.”