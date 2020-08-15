Heeding mom, Tennessee lawmaker helped women gain the vote

One hundred years ago this month, women throughout the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of the 19th Amendment — secured by a 24-year-old Tennessee legislator’s decisive vote, cast at the bidding of his mother. Harry T. Burn’s surprise move set the stage for decades of slow but steady advances for American women in electoral politics. Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to Congress. On Tuesday, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Tennessee was the decisive 36th state to ratify the 19th amendment in 1920.