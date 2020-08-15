California could see more rolling outages amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Power has been restored after California ordered the first rolling outages in nearly 20 years when a statewide heat wave strained the electrical system. The California Independent System Operator, which manages the power grid, declared an emergency Friday evening and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads. The state’s three biggest utilities turned off power to more than 410,000 homes and businesses for about an hour at a time until the emergency declaration ended 3 1/2 hours later. The state remained gripped by the heat wave Saturday and the power grid operator will decide whether to continue the rolling outages on a day-to-day basis.