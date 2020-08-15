 Skip to Content

Anti-police brutality rally returns to Oregon’s biggest city

9:35 pm AP - National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters against police brutality are marching through downtown Portland Saturday night, continuing a nightly ritual in the city. The protests so far are peaceful, with demonstrators chanting “take it to the streets!” But on Saturday afternoon a rally by a small group of alt-right demonstrators quickly devolved as they traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters. About 30 people were participating in the Patriot Prayer rally in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Oregon’s biggest city. Several were armed with automatic weapons, KOIN-TV reported. The group clashed with counter-protesters through downtown streets, and some counter-protesters blocked the exit of a garage where several Patriot Prayer members had parked.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film