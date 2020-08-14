Utah high schools return to football, with virus precautions

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Fans wore masks and players drank from their own water bottles instead of sharing Thursday night at what was said to be the first high school football game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report the game between Herriman High School and Davis High School in Utah was sold out at 25% capacity. Cheerleaders wore masks before kickoff, but like the players, they went maskless during the game. Tickets were sold online and scanned as fans entered the stadium so the school can carry out contact tracing if necessary. Fans were also instructed to leave as soon as the game ended.