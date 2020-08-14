UN voting on indefinite extension of arms embargo on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is completing email voting on a U.S.-sponsored resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran which is set to expire in October. Russia and China, which have veto power in the council, strongly oppose an extension. The United States called for the vote on Thursday evening and the results will be announced on Friday evening. The Trump administration has said repeatedly it will not allow the arms embargo provision in the Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers to expire on Oct. 18.