UN launches $565 million appeal for Beirut victims

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is launching a $565 million appeal to help Lebanese people affected by the explosion at Beirut’s port with immediate humanitarian assistance and initial recovery efforts. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday the money will enable the U.N.’s humanitarian partners “to help people in need by targeting food security, health, shelter and protection, as well as water and sanitation hygiene support.” U.N. humanitarian officials said some of the $300 million pledged at Sunday’s donor conference co-chaired by France and the U.N. may be committed to the new appeal, but the amount won’t be known for some time.