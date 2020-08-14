Slain North Carolina 5-year-old remembered for big smile

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Family and friends recalled the North Carolina 5-year-old fatally shot while playing in his front yard as having a big smile and a big heart. News outlets report a funeral service was held Thursday night for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot as he rode his bicycle outside of his home last Sunday. Merrill Race said his grandson was the type of kid who was always polite and kind of laid back, but a beautiful little kid. A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, is charged with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death.