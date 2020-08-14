Iran, Turkey lash out at UAE over agreement with Israel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran and Turkey are lashing out at their regional rival the United Arab Emirates over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause. Iran on Friday called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims.” Turkey said the peoples of the region “will never forget and will never forgive this hypocritical behavior” by the UAE. The UAE said the agreement put a hold on Israel’s plans to unilaterally annex parts of the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians want for their future state.