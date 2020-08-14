 Skip to Content

Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail

7:48 am AP - National News

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says the general election will be done mostly by mail, following the model the state used in its July primary. The nearly all-mail election in July stemmed from the coronavirus outbreak. Murphy said Friday during an interview on CNN that all voters would get a ballot but it’s not clear if people who aren’t registered will get an application to register. Murphy indicated that the only in-person voting will be with provisional ballots. That means if voters want to cast their ballot in person, they’ll have to go to one of a reduced number of polling places and cast a ballot that will be counted only after officials determine a mailed ballot wasn’t also cast. 

