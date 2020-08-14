Dev Patel celebrates India from his Los Angeles front yard

LONDON (AP) — Quarantine brought opportunities to Dev Patel’s front yard — including a socially distanced birthday party and the chance to narrate new National Geographic show, “India From Above.” The first happened when Patel’s friends to drove past his house with letters and well wishes. The second involved a sanitized recording booth being parked on his driveway so he could record the voice-over. “India From Above” is a two-part documentary which uses drone footage to show aerial views of towering temples, religious gatherings, EDM festivals and solar technology. Patel frequently films in India, but high above the crowd is not a perspective he’s used to.