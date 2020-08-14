Asia Today: India’s virus death toll rises, Seoul cases jump

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world. It reported more than 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours and its total now exceeds 48,000. A spike in cases of 64,000 in the past day has raised its total cases to more than 2.4 million. Experts are urging more testing since India has the world’s second-highest population. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea reported one of its biggest daily jumps in months. North Korea lifted a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong, while New Zealand extended a lockdown in the city of Auckland as an outbreak centered there grew.