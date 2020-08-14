75 years later, can Asia shake off shackles of the past?

TOKYO (AP) — Northeast Asia doesn’t so much repeat history as drag it along like an anchor. The bombs stopped falling 75 years ago, but it is entirely possible _ crucial even, some argue _ to view the region’s world-beating economies, its massive cultural and political reach and its bitter trade, territory and history disputes through a single prism: World War II and Japan’s aggression in the Pacific. Even as Northeast Asia’s tangle of interlinking economic and political webs grows denser by the day, the potential for an unraveling catastrophe may loom as large now as it has at any time since 1945.