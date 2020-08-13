 Skip to Content

The Latest: Israeli settlers may approve of Israel-UAE ties

New
9:16 am AP - National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top official in the West Bank settler movement says that freezing the annexation plan is a “fair price” for establishing relations with the United Arab Emirates. Oded Revivi, a top leader in the Yesha settler council, had been a strong advocate of annexation. But in a tweet on Thursday, he said: “The Israeli agreement to postpone the application of Israeli law in the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria is a fair price.” The reaction could be a sign that even Israeli hard-liners who pushed for annexation will not criticize Netanyahu for abandoning their dream.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film