Ruling sends man back to prison in college student’s slaying

10:51 am AP - National News

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A man convicted in the 1994 slaying of a suburban Chicago college student is headed back to prison after a judge determined he was released four years too early due to a sentencing error. Forty-five-year-old Bonzell Joyner was taken back into custody Wednesday following a Kane County court hearing. The Aurora Beacon-News reports that Joyner was released on parole July 22, after serving less than 30 years of a 60-year sentence for killing 19-year-old Armando Mendez. A judge found he was given too much credit for time served in jail and ordered him back to prison. 

Associated Press

