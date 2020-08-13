Puerto Rico set for 2nd voting round after botched primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is preparing for a second round of voting after the U.S. territory’s Supreme Court ordered centers to open this Sunday for many unable to cast a ballot during last weekend’s botched primaries. The ruling affects only centers that never opened or didn’t remain open for the required eight hours Sunday because of missing or delayed ballots. Some complain the ruling leaves out voters who didn’t return to centers that opened late. The president of Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court says there is no perfect solution for a situation that lacerated “beyond repair” the fundamental right to vote.