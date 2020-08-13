Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move into new California home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says the couple has moved into a new family home in Southern California. A statement said Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year and hope their privacy will be respected. The Los Angeles Times reports that real estate agents and tax records point to a seven-acre estate in the coastal community of Montecito near Santa Barbara. Montecito has a number of celebrity residents including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. The couple has been looking for a family home since they announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America.