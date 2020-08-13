 Skip to Content

Pope cleans house in Poland after abuse, cover-up scandal

New
9:16 am AP - National News

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is continuing to clean house in Poland following revelations of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up. Francis replaced the powerful archbishop of Gdansk on the prelate’s 75th birthday. While all Catholic bishops must offer to retire at 75, it’s unusual for the pope to accept such a resignation on the birthday itself. Doing so suggests the pope wants to show he’s serious about ending the culture of concealment within the Polish church hierarchy. Francis on Thursday named a temporary administrator to run the Gdansk archdiocese after accepting the resignation of Archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz. The archbishop was featured in a documentary about priestly abuse that helped spark a reckoning in overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Poland. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film