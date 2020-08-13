 Skip to Content

Pompeo, in Slovenia, pushes 5G security, warns about China

4:23 am AP - National News

BLED, Slovenia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Slovenia to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei. Pompeo met Slovenian officials in the mountain lake town of Bled on Thursday and signed a joint declaration on “5G Clean Network Security” that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out. Pompeo has led a U.S. campaign across Europe and elsewhere against Huawei and other Chinese companies the Trump administration accuses of sharing data with China’s security apparatus. Slovenia is a NATO ally and has been a willing partner in the effort. Last month it rolled out a nationwide 5G network with Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson.

Associated Press

