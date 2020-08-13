 Skip to Content

Off-duty cop’s 911 call about Black youths raises questions

New
9:23 am AP - National News

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Amid pressure from activists and community leaders, a prosecutor has asked New York State Police for the case file on an incident in which an off-duty police officer claimed he had been shot at by a group of Black people. Activists and community leaders delivered a letter to Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague last week demanding a full investigation of the June 6 incident involving Cohoes Officer Sean McKown. McKown initially reported he had confronted a group of Black youths outside his summer home in the Adirondacks. He is now retiring amid suspicions that he made the story up.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film