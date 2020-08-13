New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may extend lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities are investigating whether shipping workers were a source of New Zealand’s first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and extended beyond Auckland, the country’s largest city, for the first time. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to announce later whether a three-day lockdown in Auckland would be extended past Friday, which seemed likely given the increase in cases. Until this week, New Zealand had gone 102 days without community-spread infections, with the only known cases all in quarantined travelers. Health officials believe the outbreak started with a returning traveler or a border worker but are still investigating the origins.