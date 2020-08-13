 Skip to Content

New Mexico city agrees to police reforms in choke settlement

2:00 pm AP - National News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico city will seek to adopt racial bias training for police and may require officers to intervene in possible excessive force episodes following the choking death of a Latino man. An agreement between the city of Las Cruces and a lawyer for the family of Antonio Valenzuela announced Thursday was part of the relatives’ push to reform the city’s police. Police say then-Las Cruces Officer Christopher Smelser applied the chokehold after Valenzuela fled during a traffic stop in February. Valenzuela died at the scene. Smelser was later fired and faces a murder charge. His lawyer says the charge was a political move meant to grab headlines.

