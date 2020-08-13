 Skip to Content

Melting ‘frozen memories,’ AI helps Japanese recall war days

TOKYO (AP) — When Tokuso Hamai saw the colorized version of an old black-and-white photo of his family and neighbors having a picnic under cherry trees before World War II, he began speaking of forgotten memories of his family, most of whom died in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The power of a colorized photo to reignite lost memories for the war survivor was eye-opening for Anju Niwata, a student who gave him the photo as a present. Niwata hopes the 75th anniversary of the war’s end brings attention to her project with a Tokyo University professor to painstakingly colorize photos using artificial intelligence to spark lost memories for the rapidly aging war generation.

