Longtime Illinois state senator hit with federal tax charge

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois state Sen. Terry Link faces a federal charge of filing a false tax return. That’s according to a charging document filed Thursday. Link, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, is the latest state legislator to face public corruption charges. The document says Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 “when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount.” Link represents suburbs north of Chicago. He first took office in 1997. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The charge comes after several other state lawmakers were charged as a result of the federal government’s ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption.