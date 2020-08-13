 Skip to Content

Longtime Illinois state senator hit with federal tax charge

New
3:24 pm AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois state Sen. Terry Link faces a federal charge of filing a false tax return. That’s according to a charging document filed Thursday. Link, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, is the latest state legislator to face public corruption charges. The document says Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 “when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount.” Link represents suburbs north of Chicago. He first took office in 1997. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The charge comes after several other state lawmakers were charged as a result of the federal government’s ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film