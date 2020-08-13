Lebanon Parliament meets after blast, government resignation

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Parliament is convening its first session since the tragic explosion last week that changed the face of the capital and forced the government to resign. Parliament is meeting Thursday outside its regular location because of continuous protests by angry Lebanese who want to see the entire political class step down. More protests are expected Thursday. The session opened with a moment of silence for those killed in the blast. It is expected to discuss the resignation of nearly a dozen lawmakers who quit last week in protest of the government’s handling of the Aug. 4 blast. The explosion killed more than 170 and left more than 6,000 wounded.