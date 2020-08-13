Israel charges 5 border policemen with robbing Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has charged five members of its border security force with stealing from Palestinians who were crossing illegally into Israel from the West Bank. The officers were charged on Thursday with armed robbery, assault causing harm and abuse of a defenseless person, among other crimes. The Justice Ministry has asked that four of the accused be held in remand throughout court proceedings. According to the indictment, the five paramilitary border police officers abused their authority and, in uniform while using their weapons, robbed Palestinians who were crossing into Israel by sneaking through a hole in Israel’s separation barrier.