Indonesia takes part in late-stage China vaccine trial

9:30 pm AP - National News

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s only vaccine production company has injected the first volunteers with Chinese firm Sinovac’s vaccine candidate in so-called phase 3 clinical trials. Indonesia plans to involve 1,620 volunteers. If successful, state-owned manufacturer Bio Farma plans to produce over 200 million doses with the intention of distributing them across the world’s fourth most populous country. The late-stage trial comes at a time when Indonesia is struggling with the highest official death count in Southeast Asia with almost 6,000 among nearly 133,000 confirmed cases. 

Associated Press

