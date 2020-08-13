Immigration officials detain 2 men, sparking protest in Bend

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters rallied to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from detaining two men in Bend. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports immigration attorney Micaela Guthrie is working with the men and says they were detained Wednesday morning. The two were taken to buses that were surrounded by activists for hours. Late Wednesday, it appeared that federal agents had emptied the buses and the crowd was dispersing. Earlier, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz says police had responded to a call from a federal official seeking help unblocking their path. Police had told protesters they were trespassing. Krantz says officers were not assisting immigration authorities. Guthrie says the men have lived in central Oregon for over a decade.