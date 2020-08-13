Greece welcomes French boost as tension rises in east Med

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has warmly thanked France for its decision to boost its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, where Greek and Turkish warships are closely shadowing each other over a Turkish energy exploration bid in waters Athens claims as its own. Two French warships are conducting exercises with the Greek navy, while two French fighter jets have flown to Crete The tension follows Turkey’s move Monday to send a seismic research vessel, escorted by warships, into waters between the Greek island of Crete and Cyprus to prospect for potential offshore gas and oil reserves.