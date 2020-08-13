Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is undoing Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines. Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, signed the rollback of the 2016 methane emissions rule in Pittsburgh, in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir and in the premier presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania. EPA first proposed the rollback last year and says the change will save companies tens of millions of dollars a year in compliance requirements without changing the trajectory of methane emissions. But states and environmental advocacy groups warn that the changes are illegal and a setback in the fight against climate change.