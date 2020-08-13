Demoted Milwaukee police chief to retire, defends record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s former police chief, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department. The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales. Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. Speaking Wednesday on WTMJ-AM, Morales said he’s retiring because if he returned as a captain it would be at a reduced salary and would negatively impact his pension payments. Morales also defended his record as chief. His attorney says he and Morales are exploring a range of legal action, including filing a claim for damages.