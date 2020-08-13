Biden, Harris lash Trump at debut of historic VP choice

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have delivered an aggressive one-two attack on the character and performance of President Donald Trump while making their election case for the first time as running mates. On Wednesday, Biden pitched his former primary rival as a smart, tenacious figure who’ll help him defeat Trump in November amid the coronavirus pandemic, cratering economy and national reckoning on racism. Harris is making history as the first Black woman on a national major party ticket. Democrats see her as appealing to progressives, mainstream liberals, some independents and Republicans unhappy with Trump. The Republican president and his allies are attempting to cast her as too left-wing for the country.