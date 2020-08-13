Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple and Google dropped the popular game Fortnite from their app stores after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms. Both Google and Apple take a cut from in-app revenue purchases, which has long been a sore spot with developers. Fortnite is free, but users can pay for in game accoutrements like weapons and skins. The game’s developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post it was introducing Epic Direct payments, which lets the company sidestep the app-store fees. Apple and Google said the service violates their guidelines.