5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Kamala Harris’ selection as Joe Biden’s running mate is generating glee among South Asians worldwide and putting the spotlight on her as the first person of Asian descent on a presidential ticket. The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare deep disparities across economic and racial lines in France’s health care system. School boards nationwide are facing the difficult decision about whether children should return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking input from their communities.