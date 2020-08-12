UK govt, Ben & Jerry’s in spat over treatment of migrants

LONDON (AP) — Relations between the British government and ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s have chilled in a spat about the treatment of migrants. The Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather. The company tweeted: “Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.” The Home Office hit back, saying Patel was unconcerned about “upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food.”