Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News

Tribune Publishing Company says it’s closing the newsrooms of five newspapers including The Daily News in Manhattan, the Orlando Sentinel and The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. The Chicago-based newspaper chain said Wednesday that the decision was made as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The company says employees will continue to work from home and the newspapers will continue to be published. The Capital Gazette moved to its current newsroom about a year after a gunman killed five staff members in 2018.