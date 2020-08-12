Train derails in Scotland; no immediate reports of injuries

LONDON (AP) — Police and paramedics are responding to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, and smoke could be seen rising from the site. The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh,. Police, several ambulances including an air ambulance and fire engines are at the scene. There are no immediate reports of injuries. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.