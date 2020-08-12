Top German diplomat: Lebanon needs ‘reboot’ to regain trust

BEIRUT (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says Lebanon needs a “strong reboot” and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens. Heiko Maas spoke ahead of his trip to Beirut, following last week’s explosion at the city’s port that killed at least 171 people and wounded thousands. He arrived in the Lebanese capital later on Wednesday. Germany has pledged 20 million euros — about $23 million — in immediate help after the catastrophic explosion which tore through the capital last week. The Aug. 4 explosion of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate stored for more than six years in Beirut’s port, has plunged Lebanon into an even deeper crisis.