Shooting at Louisiana hospital prompts manhunt

5:51 am AP - National News

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man has been shot and wounded at a Louisiana hospital in what police called an active shooter situation. Shreveport police said SWAT and hostage negotiation teams made their way to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say one man was shot in the leg. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say they are searching for 41-year-old Taniel Cole, who is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear whether Cole is still at the hospital.

Associated Press

