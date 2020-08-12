World shares mixed, futures advance after Wall St retreat

World shares are mixed, with European benchmarks and U.S. futures mostly higher despite an overnight retreat on Wall Street. Stocks rose Wednesday in London and Paris but edged lower in Frankfurt. Concerns over fresh waves of new coronavirus infections are gaining traction with a resurgence of cases in Germany and other European countries. The U.K. economy is officially in recession after official figures showed it contracting by a record 20.4% in the second quarter as a result of lockdown measures put in place to counter the pandemic. Investors are watching for progress in stalled talks on fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.