Paris prosecutors investigate apparent anti-Semitic attack

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors are investigating an apparent anti-Semitic attack on a 29-year-man in an apartment building. A group that tracks anti-Semitic violence and hate speech in France sought an investigation. The group said the man was attacked by two people who hurled anti-Semitic insults, stole his watch and beat him unconscious in his parents’ apartment building in northeast Paris. The Paris prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation into potential charges of violent theft motivated by reasons of religion. The man was treated for multiple injuries. French police registered 687 acts of anti-Semitic vandalism, threats or physical attacks last year – a 27% rise from the year before.