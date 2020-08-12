‘Overture’ for more virus talks rejected as standoff deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reached out to the Democratic leaders Wednesday. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the overture, saying the Trump administration is still refusing to meet them halfway. Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also briefed GOP senators privately on Wednesday, but Republicans said there was no new information from the call. It is becoming starkly apparent there will not likely be any new relief for Americans until Congress resumes in September. The two sides are wide apart.