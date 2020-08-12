More tribal clashes in Sudanese port city; death toll at 25

CAIRO (AP) — Doctors say three days of tribal clashes in a Sudanese port city have left at least 25 people dead and scores wounded. The fighting in Port Sudan in the eastern province of Red Sea erupted earlier this week between the Beni Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe. It wasn’t the first time the two tribes clashed in Port Sudan or elsewhere in the county. Authorities have imposed a round-the-clock curfew across the city and deployed troops to help contain the fighting. The tribal violence poses a significant challenge to efforts of Sudan’s transitional authorities to stabilize the country amid a fragile transition to democracy.