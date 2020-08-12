Milan fashion returning to runway in September – in part

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Prada and Versace are all returning to the runway in September, according to the Milan Fashion Week calendar published on Wednesday. After the coronavirus pushed many fashion houses to make online-only presentations during the fashion week in July, more than half of participating Milan fashion houses are preparing to present in-person previews for Spring-Summer 2021. Fashion houses have indicated that seating will be more limited than usual next month due to ongoing virus precautions such as social distancing and mask requirements. The coronavirus exploded in the region of Italy that includes Milan during the February runway shows