Mauritius seeks compensation as oil spill cleanup continues

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mauritius says it is seeking compensation from the owners of a Japanese ship that’s spilling oil after it grounded in the shallow waters off the Indian Ocean island nation. Urgent efforts continue to pump out the remaining fuel. The ship has spilled 1,000 tons of oil into the sea, fouling the coastline and a protected wetlands area. An estimated 2,500 tons of fuel has been pumped from the ship. Workers are racing to empty the ship before it breaks up in heavy seas and further pollutes the shore. The prime minister said Mauritius will seek compensation for the extensive environmental damage from the Wakashio’s owner, Nagashiki Shipping.