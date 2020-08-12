 Skip to Content

Man charged with sex assault of unconscious hospital patient

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland hospital worker has been charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious patient. Easton police said 35-year-old Travis K. Brooks of Trappe, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, sex offense, abuse of a vulnerable adult and assault. Authorities began an investigation in April after Easton police were called to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center. Officers were told that a patient had money stolen from her wallet while having a procedure done. Investigators identified Brooks as a suspect and later found a video that police say shows him assaulting an unconscious patient in December. It’s unclear whether Brooks has an attorney who could comment.

